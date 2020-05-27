The Last of Us Part II State of Play: How to watch today’s show

If you’re looking forward to The Last of Us Part II, then you’ll definitely want to catch Sony’s latest State of Play presentation. Earlier this week, Sony announced a new State of Play that’s centered entirely around The Last of Us Part II, even promising that we’ll see around 8 minutes of new footage from the game. The State of Play kicks off later today, and here we’ll list where you can watch it if you’re looking to catch it live.

While many companies like to stream their presentations on as many platforms as possible, Sony typically goes in the other direction and limits its livestreams to just a couple of platforms. For this State of Play, your options are either Twitch or YouTube. The YouTube stream is embedded below, while those of you who prefer the unique insanity of Twitch chat can head over to the official PlayStation channel.

Today’s State of Play will kick off at 1PM PDT/4PM EDT, so just about an hour and 10 minutes from the time of this writing. When it announced this State of Play earlier in the week, Sony said that the whole presentation will run for about 20 minutes, so those who are looking forward to The Last of Us Part II will definitely want to watch it.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking for more information about the PlayStation 5, you aren’t going to find it here. Sony has gone on record saying that there won’t be any news about the PlayStation 5 during this State of Play – only The Last of Us Part II. Of course, if new reports today are to be believed, then it might not be long before we get that PlayStation 5 news anyway.

After a couple of delays, we’re finally getting close to The Last of Us Part II‘s release date, which was rescheduled to June 19th because of the COVID-19 outbreak. We’ll see Ghost of Tsushima launch about a month later on July 17th, so it’s going to be a big summer for PlayStation 4 owners.