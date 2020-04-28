The Last of Us Part II leaks: Sony and Naughty Dog respond

It’s a tense time to be a fan of The Last of Us. Over the weekend, much of The Last of Us Part II was leaked online, which means that the internet has become a minefield full of spoilers. Add to that the fact that The Last of Us Part II has now been pushed back to June, and fans who want to go into the new game unspoiled are going to have to be very vigilant for a number of weeks.

Though Sony and Naughty Dog didn’t have an immediate response to the leaks, they’ve got one now. Obviously, since the leaked material is out there, there’s no getting rid of it, but nevertheless, both Sony and Naughty Dog have issued statements about these leaks. Naughty Dog took to Twitter to share its thoughts on the matter, and you can see its statement in the tweet embedded below.

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

“We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you,” the developer wrote. “We feel the same. It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don’t spoil it for others. The Last of Us Part II will be in your hands soon. No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

Sony said similar things in a statement to Eurogamer. “We’re disappointed that anyone would release unauthorized pre-launch footage of The Last of Us Part II, disrupt years of Naughty Dog’s hard work and ruin the experience for fans worldwide,” Sony said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to play The Last of Us Part II at the same time, and ask that viewing or sharing of the unauthorized footage be avoided.”

Obviously, Sony’s pleas to avoid sharing this leaked footage aren’t going to stop people from circulating it, so those of you who are attempting to go into the game as unspoiled as possible are going to want to proceed carefully in the coming weeks, and likely avoid videos and discussion topics related to The Last of Us Part II altogether. Just yesterday, Sony announced a new release date of June 19th, 2020 for The Last of Us Part II, so we’ve got a little over seven weeks left to go before the game is here.