The Last of Us game is being turned into an HBO original show

HBO has announced that popular video The Last of Us will be turned into a television series. The project will come from Craig Mazin, creator of the hit HBO limited series Chernobyl, according to the company. The game’s creative director and writer Neil Druckmann will also be joining the project to help Mazin write and executive produce the series.

The Last of Us is a survival horror game from Sony and Naughty Dog; it was released in 2013 for the PlayStation platform. The game will soon get a sequel called The Last of Us II, which was announced many months ago but delayed until May of this year. The sequel game is now available to preorder.

In a tweet on Thursday, HBO revealed a teaser image for the upcoming show, also stating that Druckmann and Mazin will be behind the project. Very few details about the show have been released at this time; presumably, it will follow the game’s main character Joel who must smuggle a girl named Ellie out of a quarantine zone.

The Hollywood Reporter has some details on the project, however, saying it will be the first from PlayStation Productions, the production studio announced in 2019. The report claims that the new HBO series will follow the storyline found in the original game.

Some content may also be pulled from the game’s sequel scheduled for release later this year, but it’s unclear whether that will happen. The network hasn’t revealed when the first season for its video game adaptation will premiere nor whether there have been talks with any actors for roles in the upcoming show.