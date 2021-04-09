The Last Campfire gets the No Man’s Sky treatment with a big, free update

On the heels of the Expeditions update for No Man’s Sky – which launched a couple of weeks ago – Hello Games has released a new update for The Last Campfire. As Hello Games worked to build on the content in No Man’s Sky, a small team within the studio started working on The Last Campfire as something of a passion project and released it in September of last year. It seems Hello Games is going to continue the trend of releasing big content updates for free, as The Last Campfire received just that today.

According to Hello Games boss Sean Murray on Twitter, this new update is shipping with a number of new features. It brings the game to version 1.6, and chief among the additions are a bunch of new puzzles. Murray says that the update adds 20% more puzzles to the game, so if you were looking for more of The Last Campfire, you’re certainly getting it here.

The Last Campfire Update 1.6 😲 20% more puzzles

👾 Replay puzzles

🐾 Read the Wanderer's Diary

🐰 Performance improvements

🕹 Improved controller support

🖥 New Mac support

🚀 Higher framerate

🔮 Quality of life improvements Out Now on Switch, PC, PS4, XB + Apple Arcade pic.twitter.com/t6Rne4bEnl — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) April 9, 2021

The update will also give you the chance to replay puzzles you’ve already completed and read the Wanderer’s Diary. Murray also cites various performance improvements, improved controller support, and quality of life improvements, but he doesn’t go into detail about any of those. There’s also added support for Mac included in the update, along with improved framerates.

Essentially, it seems this update improves the game on pretty much all fronts, so if you played The Last Campfire when it released last year, now might be a good time to return to it. This update is following pretty closely behind the new Expeditions update for No Man’s Sky, which shipped out at the tail end of May and added quite a bit to the game.

So, it’s nice to see The Last Campfire getting the No Man’s Sky treatment, but there’s no telling if we’ll see more updates like this in the future. We’ll let you know if Hello Games issues another free update later on down the road, but in the meantime, be sure to check out this update for The Last Campfire as it’s live on Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Apple Arcade now.