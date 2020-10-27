The King of the Monsters arrives in Fall Guys next week

Another crossover will soon be landing for Fall Guys, and it’s a big one. Developer Mediatonic has announced that one of the most popular movie monsters of all time will soon be making a debut within Fall Guys. That movie monster is none other than Godzilla, which will be arriving in the Fall Guys shop next week.

The Godzilla skin is being released in honor of the monster’s birthday, which is November 3rd. That’s the same day the skin goes live, and like most of these crossover skins, completing the look will run you 10 crowns – 5 crowns for the top half and 5 crowns for the bottom half. If you’re light on crowns, you might want to get to winning some matches.

LOL I can't explain how excited I am to let you know that GODZILLA will be coming to Fall Guys next week THE GODZILLA@TOHO_GODZILLA THE ACTUAL GODZILLA LITERALLY GODZILLA OFFICIAL GODZILLA Better start getting your crowns together now 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMgUdqHCgX — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 27, 2020

Of course, Fall Guys players might be running a little low on crowns at the moment, because Sega and Mediatonic recently teamed up to release a Sonic the Hedgehog skin in celebration of Sega’s 60th anniversary. Since Fall Guys is partially about making it to the end of obstacle courses before the opposition, we can see that skin appealing to a lot of people.

In any case, Fall Guys recently kicked off its second season, which notably has a medieval theme. While Godzilla isn’t exactly a dragon, it looks enough like one to fit the overall aesthetic of the season – or at least it would if it weren’t depicted holding a car in its Fall Guys skin.

The Godzilla skin will only be available for a limited time, with no official end date to the promotion announced today. With that in mind, those interested in obtaining the skin for themselves might want to have their crowns ready when the skin drops on November 3rd.