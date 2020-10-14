The iPhone 12 pricing fine print could catch you out

Apple fans planning to purchase the new iPhone 12 should expect to pay a bit more than anticipated depending on which carrier they choose. Preorders for the new iPhone 12 start later this week and as Apple announced, the iPhone 12 mini will start at $699 USD and the iPhone 12 at $799 USD. Some buyers will need to spend an extra $30, however.

If you head over to Apple’s online store, you’ll be able to configure the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini model with the storage and color options you want. When it comes to selecting your preferred carrier, however, you’ll likely notice one surprising difference: while the AT&T and Verizon versions of the models are priced at the rates Apple announced, the T-Mobile and Sprint versions are $30 more expensive at $729 USD (mini model) and $829 USD.

Likewise, Apple’s online store also lists the unlocked SIM-free version of the iPhone 12 at the higher rate — though, it should be noted, all of the iPhone 12 models are essentially unlocked with the exception of the AT&T model on a device payment plan. The same pricing difference between carriers isn’t reflected on Apple’s website for the iPhone 12 Pro models.

A number of consumers have already spied this price discrepancy, raising inquiries about whether it’s a mistake and complaints from buyers who don’t want to shell out the extra $30. It’s unclear why the AT&T and Verizon versions of the smartphones are cheaper than the T-Mobile and Sprint versions.

The iPhone 12 will be available to preorder starting on October 16 with availability starting October 23, whereas the Mini version won’t be available to preorder until November 6 with availability starting on November 13. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models will arrival for preorder on the same dates.