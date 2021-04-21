The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles confirmed for worldwide release

Capcom today announced a new Ace Attorney compilation that will bundle together two titles in the series that have previously never been released outside of Japan. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is the name of this upcoming release, and as the title suggests, it will include both titles in the spin-off series The Great Ace Attorney. Fans have been waiting for these games to launch in the west for years, and they’ll get the chance to play them in just a couple of months.

More specifically, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. These are two of the more recent releases in the Ace Attorney series, and even though they’ve both been the subject of fan translations in the past, it seems that they’re finally getting proper localization from Capcom itself.

The Great Ace Attorney follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo, who is Phoenix Wright’s ancestor. The Great Ace Attorney titles are set 100 years before Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, so the cast of characters and setting will be new. Throughout the course of the game, Ryunosuke Naruhodo leaves Japan to defend clients in England, where the defense and prosecution have to argue their cases in front of not only a judge, but also a jury.

In between courtroom appearances, you’ll have to investigate crime scenes to gather evidence, and Capcom says that the Japanese text and script that appears on that evidence is supplemented with English subtitles. The company has also introduced a new story mode for those who want to experience the game without the stress of arguing in court or examining evidence, saying that the game “effectively plays itself” in this mode.

Add to that a collection of eight mini-episodes that are separate from the game’s 10 main story adventures, an art gallery that includes commentary from the art director himself, and an offering of videos and video clips, and it sounds like this a solid Ace Attorney compilation. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on July 27th.