The first direct image of exoplanet Beta Pictoris c is shared

Astronomers have discovered many exoplanets in the vastness of space, but none have been imaged directly. The presence of an exoplanet is typically confirmed via indirect looking at the effect the planet has on its host star. For the first time, astronomers have shared images of an exoplanet found via indirect means.

The exoplanet in question is Beta Pictoris c. The combinations of methods used to discover and image the planet gives scientists a toolkit to measure an exoplanet. Beta Pictoris c words a gas giant star called Beta Pictoris. The star is young at around 23 million years old and very bright.

Highlighting the young age, it is still surrounded by a significant amount of dusty debris along with its exoplanets. On a cosmic scale, the two exoplanets orbiting the star are babies at about 18.5 million years old. Beta Pictoris c is the second of the two planets and was initially discovered using radial velocity.

Beta Pictoris c is a gas giant believed to be up to 13 times the mass of Jupiter. Researchers note that very few exoplanets can be directly imaged using current technology. One challenge in imaging distant planets is that they must be far enough from the star that they don’t disappear into the glare.

Researchers also say that it helps if the exoplanet is young and still warm enough to produce thermal radiation. Beta Pictoris c turned out to be perfect as there is years of wobble data on it, and the planet is still young. One interesting thing revealed by direct images about Beta Pictoris c is that it is surprisingly faint. Researchers say that it is six times fainter than its sibling despite the two planets being of similar size. The faintness suggests that it’s much cooler than its sibling.