The Epic Games Store might be getting two huge games

It looks like the Epic Games Store may soon be getting two big-name games. Users have discovered references to both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered lurking in listings published to an Epic Games Store data tracker. The listings suggest that both games are on the way to the Epic Games Store (and PC in general) before either port has been officially revealed.

The listings were discovered by Reddit users AsleepEntrepreneur73 and AwareReplacement1587, who published screenshots of these listings to /r/GamingLeaksandRumors on Reddit. Both of these listings show clear references to both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered, which suggests that both titles are coming to the Epic Games Store.

There are a few things worth noting about these listings. The first is that data for these games was uploaded under codenames: HeronStaging for Alan Wake Remastered and Pineapple for Final Fantasy VII Remake. It was actually the entries for the CloudSaveFolder value that gave the games’ true titles away, but in the time since these leaks were posted, both of those directories have been updated to show each game’s codename instead of its actual title.

It’s also worth noting that Final Fantasy VII Remake hasn’t been announced for any platforms outside of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while Alan Wake Remastered hasn’t been announced at all. With that said, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding both titles. We’ve known since before Final Fantasy VII Remake released that it was only a timed exclusive on PlayStation 4 and that the year-long exclusivity period is now over, leading some to speculate that announcements for other platforms are on the way.

As far as Alan Wake Remastered is concerned, Remedy hasn’t said anything about it. Still, the studio has confirmed that the rights to the Alan Wake franchise have reverted to it and has said that it could bring Alan Wake to other platforms if it wanted to.

The big question – aside from if these games are coming to PC in the first place – is whether or not they’re going to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store when they do arrive. The data discovered on this tracker really only tells us that Epic is preparing for these games to launch on its store and doesn’t reveal anything about exclusivity. We’ll just have to see if any official announcements come around the bend from Epic, Square Enix, or Remedy, but for the moment, it sure looks like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered are on the way to PC.