The Elder Scrolls: Blades gets a surprise release on Nintendo Switch

We may still have a long way to go before Bethesda starts dishing details about The Elder Scrolls VI, but if you’ve got an itch for some Elder Scrolls and Skyrim isn’t scratching it anymore, you might want to check out The Elder Scrolls: Blades, which is landing on Nintendo Switch today. The Switch release comes just a couple of days after the full version launched on iOS and Android.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is arriving to the party a little late, as it was supposed to have its full release in 2019. Regardless, it’s here now, so if you want to see how the world of The Elder Scrolls translates to the realm of free-to-play mobile games, this is your chance.

If you’ve already been playing the mobile version, then you might be pleased to know that the mobile and Switch versions feature cross-progression, so there’s no need to start a new save file should you download the game on Switch. Bethesda says that all you need to do is link your Bethesda.net account in-game to take advantage of this feature, which will turn on cloud saves.

Like the mobile version – and like the Switch version of Fallout Shelter – The Elder Scrolls: Blades is free to download. Bethesda, however, is offering a “Quick Start Edition” bundle that runs $14.99 and gives players the Bloodfall King legendary gear, 30,000 gold, 2,000 gems, the Sylvan Fountain decoration, and various building materials.

So, if you’re hankering for some Elder Scrolls and you’ve got a Switch handy, you can take The Elder Scrolls: Blades for a spin beginning today. Being a free-to-play game, it might be a poor stand-in for mainline Elder Scrolls titles, but with information on The Elder Scrolls VI nowhere to be seen, fans of the franchise may need to take what they can get for the moment.