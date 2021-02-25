The Cyberpunk 2077 patch delay is even wilder than we thought

It’s been a rough month for CD Projekt Red. Not only is the company still facing criticism for the state of Cyberpunk 2077, but it faced a cyber attack earlier in the month in which hackers made off with what sounds like a bunch of internal documents and the source codes for multiple games before holding them at ransom. CD Projekt Red refused to pay that ransom, and the leakers started selling the data they stole in the security breach as a result.

Yesterday, it became clear what kind of effect this breach is having on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 when CD Projekt Red announced a delay to the game’s version 1.2 update. Originally scheduled to release sometime this month, CD Projekt Red revealed that dealing with the aftermath of the breach meant that it had to delay the update to sometime in March.

While CD Projekt Red has noted that the cyber attack cut off remote access to its internal network – a major issue when many people are working at home during the pandemic – today we’re getting more details on just how severe the situation was. According to Bloomberg, which spoke to anonymous sources familiar with the matter, most of CD Projekt Red’s employees have been locked out of their workstations for two weeks now.

That, as you can imagine, brought development on Cyberpunk 2077‘s next update to a grinding halt. With this information out in the open, it’s no wonder that CD Projekt Red had to delay Cyberpunk‘s version 1.2 update into the next month, because it sounds like most of the company’s developers haven’t been able to do any work for weeks.

When you add to that the fact that this cyber attack could have exposed employees’ personal information, then these past few weeks have probably been a nightmare for most of CD Projekt’s staff. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt announces more about Cyberpunk 2077‘s version 1.2 update, so stay tuned for that.