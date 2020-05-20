The CW’s Batwoman to recast role after star Ruby Rose’s surprise exit

In a surprising turn of events, the CW will recast the starring role in its Batwoman series. Lead actress Ruby Rose has made the decision to exit the show after its first season, which was cut slightly short due to a production halt over the coronavirus pandemic. Rose’s exit from the show has been confirmed by the actress, but she hasn’t stated her reasons for deciding to leave.

The CW’s Batwoman series currently has a 20-episode first season, which is two episodes short of the originally intended number. Ruby Rose was cast in the role of Kate, the character who moonlights at Batwoman. For reasons that haven’t been revealed, Rose has decided to exit the show, which will continue on with a new actress in the lead role.

The surprising exit raised speculation that the departure may have to do with an injury Rose sustained during the filming of the first season, one that left her nearly paralyzed and in need of emergency surgery. However, Deadline says that its sources have claimed her decision to leave Batwoman didn’t have to do with this incident.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement about her departure. The show’s producers declined to comment on the reasons for this change, but the report claims it was a mutual decision among them and the actress.

In a statement, the companies behind the show said:

Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.