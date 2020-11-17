The CW plans Wonder Girl TV show based on DC Comics character

The CW is planning yet another TV series set in the DC universe, this one centering around the character Yara Flor, also known as ‘Wonder Girl.’ This will be the first time a Latina character will be the center of a DC universe television series, joining existing shows like Batman, The Flash, Arrow, and more.

Wonder Girl Yara Flor is described as Latina, the child of a river god and Amazonian warrior that grants her superpowers and the responsibilities that come with them. As you’d expect from a DC show, Wonder Girl will face villains that threaten the world.

The series will be based on characters created by Joëlle Jones, according to a new report from Deadline. The series will come from Berlanti Productions and Dailyn Rodriguez, the latter of whom has penned the series.

The show is described as a drama, one that will give DC Comics fans the backstory for this character; Flor is scheduled to debut in the comic book Future State: Wonder Woman scheduled for release in January. Character Flor is herself a new Wonder Woman in the DC universe.

The CW is home to an increasing number of DC shows, which have historically proven popular for the network. The latest in the roster is Batwoman, which will get a big shakeup in Season 2 with the arrival of a new lead actress following Ruby Rose’s exit from the series.