The CW has yet another DC Comics superhero TV series in the works

The CW is adapting yet another DC Comics character into a TV show, it has been announced. Called Naomi, the series will revolve around a teenage girl named Naomi from a small northwestern town in her journey to discover her origins and her own powers. The news comes only weeks after it was revealed that The CW is working on a Wonder Girl TV series.

The graphics novel Naomi: Season One is set in the DC Comics universe, one that involves established superheroes who kick off the events leading to Naomi’s own journey. The teen finds herself learning about her own adoption and origins.

According to Deadline, this comic book will be turned into a TV series with Ava DuVernay at the helm. Jill Blankenship, who worked as a writer on the series Arrow, will executive produce and write the Naomi adaptation. DuVervay is also directing the upcoming movie New Gods.

The series will be produced by Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television, according to the report. The adaption will, it seems, follow the same storyline we see in the comic book, which was published last year. It’s unclear at this time whether any actors have been selected for the series and when it will premiere on The CW.

As mentioned, The CW is also working on a Wonder Girl TV series that will be based on the character Yara Flor, the child of an Amazonian warrior and river god. That series is based on the DC Comic graphic novel from Joelle Jones, but it, too, does not have a clear premiere date at this time.