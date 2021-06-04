The Conjuring 3 HBO Max premiere is only available to certain subscribers

Tomorrow, June 4, will bring the premiere of hotly anticipated and previously delayed supernatural horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is sticking with its hybrid theater/streaming launch approach for 2021. If you still don’t feel comfortable heading to the theaters, you’ll instead be able to watch the show with an HBO Max subscription.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was originally scheduled for release last September, but it — as with many other movies — was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, several months later, the movie is finally inbound with a theatrical release taking place in the US on June 4.

The movie will also be available to stream on HBO Max tomorrow. Assuming you plan to stream the movie, you’ll need the standard $14.99/month plan, with HBO noting that you won’t be able to stream the movie on premiere day if you have the cheaper ad-supported plan option.

The movie will hit the streaming service for standard plan users at midnight Pacific Time, the usual time for hybrid digital premieres. Of course, the option also remains to go see the movie in theaters, assuming your region is largely back up and running after pandemic restrictions.

Warner Bros’ decision to launch its theatrical movies on HBO Max the same day as theaters is temporary and will only last this year. We’ve seen early digital premieres and streaming launches from other companies, too, but HBO Max is unique: you don’t have to pay anything beyond the monthly plan cost to watch the new content.