The big Biden POTUS social media transfer 2021: Who controls what

Today Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. As it’s been with the past couple of Presidents of the United States, this peaceful transition of power includes not only the metaphorical keys to the White House, but the admin powers to “official” social media accounts and webpages.

As of 12:01 PM on January 20, 2021, Twitter accounts flipped. The Biden administration now controls @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @VP, and @SecondGentleman. This is of course the first time the @SecondGentleman account has been in Official Use by the US Government.

Kamala Harris is the first female Vice President and the first Vice President of color in the United States of America. Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff is the first male significant other of a Vice President. As such, Emhoff is the first Second Gentleman.

As yet, there has been no First Gentleman as such. As soon as a US President has a significant other that identifies as a Gentleman, there’ll be a First Gentleman. At the moment, @FirstGentleman is run by a Sir by the name of Ma$on.

The Second Gentleman account is one of several that are fresh and new – with less than a few Tweets here on day 1. Some accounts were transferred, instead. For example Biden’s @Transition46 account contents and followers were transferred to @WhiteHouse, and @PresElectBiden became @POTUS.

Harris’ @SenKamalaHarris was transferred to @VP, @FLOTUS inherited @FLOTUSBiden, and @PressSec now contains the entirety of @PressSecPsaki. Trump’s Tweets from POTUS are archived in the account @POTUS45.

OF NOTE: This is only the second time this sort of transfer of Social Media Power has occurred. The Obama Administration really took hold of the reins of social media positioning for the office of President, the White House, and so forth. Now this transfer of power is all part of the official transition. Official as far as it gets, minding the fact that true power of control of these accounts is granted by the social media brands that run the services.

You can also find the newly-transferred WhiteHouse Facebook account as of this afternoon – now controlled by the Biden administration. The same goes for Instagram’s “WhiteHouse” account and POTUS – and basically every other account with the same account names as you’ll find on Twitter.