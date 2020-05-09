The 100 final season trailer arrives ahead of May 20 premiere

The CW drama The 100 is about to launch its seventh and final season. Ahead of the May 20 premiere, The CW has released the first trailer for the season, one that contains significant spoilers for anyone who isn’t caught up on the series. Bucking the usual trend, The CW released an extended trailer, not a mere teaser, providing a solid look at what fans can expect.

The 100 is a science fiction TV show that premiered on The CW in 2014; despite its occasional issues and multiple apocalypses, the show has been consistently entertaining, resulting in a long run of six seasons that have maintained fairly high critic ratings and high viewer ratings. Fans can expect similar drama and action in season seven.

The show revolves around a group of 100 juvenile prisoners who are sent down to a potentially uninhabitable Earth following a nuclear apocalypse that had taken place three generations beforehand. The surviving humans had been living in space on stations that were starting to run out of resources at the beginning of the show.

The descent to Earth proved surprising, kicking off the return of humans from the space stations to the planet. Primitive life competes with advanced technologies, paving the way for a long series of battles, disasters, love interests, and more. The seventh season will wrap all of this up.

The trailer features spoilers for the previous season, so don’t watch it if you’re not caught up with the current episodes. According to the trailer, The CW will premiere the first episode in The 100 Season 7 on May 20 at 8PM EST; the season will feature a total of 16 episodes.