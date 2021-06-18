Thanos returns to Fortnite: How to get the skin and back bling for free

Supervillain Thanos is returning to Fortnite yet again, this time in the form of a new tournament open to all players. Called the Thanos Cup, this new non-cash tournament will give players the chance to unlock the Thanos skin and related back bling for free. You’ll need a partner to compete as the Thanos Cup is Duos only.

Thanos has made multiple appearances in Fortnite over past seasons, including the big crossover when players could take control of the supervillain and use him to slaughter hordes of opponents. With Thanos Cup, players who didn’t previously acquire the skin, which is based on the Avengers: Endgame movie, will be able to unlock it for free.

The outfit is also offered alongside the character’s Back Bling, plus the character will arrive in the battle royale game’s Item Shop for everyone else to purchase. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a skin arrive early as the reward for a new challenge, and it seems Epic will be sticking to the same sort of gameplay structure we saw with, for example, its previous Galaxy skin.

Thanos Cup will take place on June 21. Players who want to participate will need to get a Duos partner and play up to 10 matches within a three-hour time period. Each match will contribute points to the team’s total, with the number of points given based on things like how many eliminations the players get and whether they achieve any Victory Royales.

If you earn at least eight points total — which will as simple as playing eight matches — you’ll get the Thanos Watches Spray. The rank you’ll need to achieve in order to get the Thanos outfit will depend on your server region. For example, players in the North America-East server region will need to rank somewhere between 1 and 1,575 to get the outfit.

The Thanos Cup full tournament rules and points guide can be found on Epic’s website here.