Tesla’s Berlin factory expects to produce its first vehicles next month

Tesla has been working to build a new automotive production facility in Germany to supply its popular EVs to buyers in Europe. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that the automaker expects the first cars built in the new factory to roll off the assembly line as early as next month. The facility will be capable of producing an impressive amount of vehicles each day.

According to Musk, production volume from the factory could be as many as 10,000 vehicles per day. Currently, Tesla is waiting for German regulators to give approvals to begin production at the site. While the very first vehicles could roll off this assembly line in Germany next month, Musk was clear that it would take a while for volume production to be achieved.

Musk said that starting production is “nice,” but the hard part is achieving volume production. The executive also said that battery cells would be produced at a nearby plant in volume by the end of 2022. Tesla has taken some heat from activists in Germany concerned about the environmental impact of the factory. In response to that, Musk has stated that the plant will use “relatively little” water, and its battery cell production line was sustainable.

Some local activists who live near the plant are concerned that it will pollute drinking water. Currently, the expectation is that the plant has a 95 percent chance of gaining approval to operate. Tesla has big plans for its battery manufacturing facility with an investment of $5.8 billion.

That plant will have a 50 GWh production capacity. One concern Tesla does have about the factory operations moving forward is being able to hire enough workers. The automaker has been encouraging people from all over Europe to apply for jobs at the factory.