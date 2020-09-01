Tesla software update recognizes speed limit signs and more

Tesla has begun to roll out an updated version of the software for its vehicles that adds the ability for the car to visually detect speed limit signs and more. There had been speculation on if Tesla automobiles could detect speed limit signs in the past or was simply using GPS data for Tesla’s famed Autopilot. Tesla’s latest software is 2020.36 and adds “Speed Assist Improvements.”

The release notes for the software says that Speed Assist is now able to use the cameras on the vehicle to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on roadways. The software also displays detected speed limit signs in the driving visualization and uses the data to set associated speed limit warnings.

Drivers are still able to adjust Speed Assist settings by tapping Controls – Autopilot – Speed Limit. Tesla has also improved its Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature by adding a new chime to alert the driver when the light turns green. Tesla says that the chime will play when the traffic light they’re waiting for turns green.

If the driver is waiting behind another car, the chime will play when the car in front advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active while Traffic Light and Stop Sign can control is active. Users do have to enable the chime in the Controls – Autopilot – Green Traffic Light Chime menu.

Another change in the updated software brings cruise set speed improvements. Users can adjust the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or autosteer set speed to the current speed by tapping the cluster speedometer. Users can also tap the speed limit sign to change the set speed to the speed limit. This update improves the previous system that required the user to scroll on the steering wheel to modify the speed. This update is being pushed out to the fleet now.