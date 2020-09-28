Tesla Model Y Acceleration Boost now available for the same price

Tesla is both known and notorious for selling cars that have capabilities that are locked down through software, a lock that you could get removed for a hefty price. One of perhaps the best-known example is the Acceleration Boost, an “update” that you can purchase for only $2,000. Originally made available to the Model 3 last year, this optional upgrade is now being made available to the Model Y. Unsurprisingly, you will be paying the same $2,000 price to get Tesla to fire off an over-the-air update that flips that switch.

Call it an SUV or not, the Tesla Model Y what some wished its Model 3 sibling was right from the start. More spacious, more powerful, and more high-tech, the crossover seemed to just miss one last thing to make its new owners satisfied. After asking the illustrious Elon Musk for months, that last thing is finally here, if you’re willing to pay the price.

The Acceleration Boost upgrade decreases the time the EV can go from 0 to 60 mph. Depending on who you ask, it’s not that much or it’s just right, going from 4.8 seconds to just 4.3. Of course, the $2,00 price tag on that upgrade makes the decision even more complicated for some.

Then again, considering the next step up is the Model Y Performance, that cost might not be difficult to make. Then again, the Performance trim is $10,000 more expensive for good reason, with higher top speed, performance brakes, and lowered suspension. As for acceleration, the Model Y Performance can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The update is available only for the Dual Motor AWD model and all it takes is a few, hopefully intentional, taps on the smartphone app. Some might still take some issue with Tesla’s business model and might opt for less official and cheaper means. But while hacks do exist around unlocking some of these capabilities, Tesla is only too willing to engage in a game of cat and mouse with these hackers, making such means not only unreliable but, in Tesla’s view, dangerous.