Tesla double-charged some customers for their cars

Few things make the typical person more angry than being charged twice for something they purchase. It’s bad enough when the double charged purchase adds up to a few hundred dollars. Imagine being double charged for a vehicle purchase to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.

This is exactly what has happened to some people who purchased new Tesla cars recently. To make the matter worse, reports indicate that Tesla has offered very little assistance to those charged twice for their vehicles. Buyers who were charged twice have said that Tesla employees have told them to take the matter up with the bank rather than offering any assistance.

According to reports, three Southern California residents were recently charged twice with Tesla taking tens of thousands of dollars from their bank accounts without authorization or warning. The amounts taken from the bank accounts of the customers ranged from $37,000 for a base 2021 Tesla Model 3 to around $71,000 for the 2021 Tesla Model Y crossover. Tesla has made no official comments on the double charges, and there’s no indication of how wide-ranging the double charges are.

Double charges frequently happen in the banking world, with banking systems having safeties to prevent this occurrence. However, the systems have to be flexible enough to allow duplicate charges for the same amount, which occasionally happens with reason. One of the double-charged Tesla buyers says that they received a text on March 24 from Tesla saying a car they ordered in January would be delivered to their home in one to three days via the contactless delivery service.

He paid upfront using ACH direct debit payment and woke to find the following day that Tesla had charged him nearly $53,000 more than expected. He spotted the duplicate charge and called Tesla. The buyer says he was stonewalled by Tesla with employees either not answering the phone or not giving answers about a refund. He was eventually told to take it up with his bank for a refund. One Tesla employee allegedly said that hundreds of customers have experienced duplicate charges. Tesla has made no official comment on the issue at this time.