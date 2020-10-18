Tesla ditches its seven-day return policy

One of the things that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has touted as evidence of the confidence the automaker has in its vehicles is its no questions asked seven-day return policy. The automaker has now quietly abandoned that seven-day return policy. The return policy allowed new Tesla buyers to return the vehicle within the first seven days of taking delivery as long as it had less than 1000 miles on the odometer.

If the conditions were met, the buyer would get a complete refund. The company’s policy stated:

“Owning a Tesla vehicle means you are driving one of the most advanced, best performing and safest vehicles available. We are confident that you will feel great about your new vehicle, and so are giving you time to experience and enjoy your new Tesla. Subject to the terms and conditions of this policy, if you are unhappy with your vehicle, you may return it to us within seven (7) calendar days.”

The automaker also said that the policy was intended to give buyers confidence in their purchase. Tesla discontinued that policy last week. The support page that previously outlined the return policy redirects to a general support page that has no replacement policy. Buyers unhappy with their Tesla purchase will now reportedly be referred to the Tesla service department.

Tesla has made no official statement of why exactly it has discontinued the policy. There is no indication of how often people took advantage of that policy or if it’s due to abuse. It is known that there were some significant quality issues with the Model Y that speculation suggests may have resulted in the death of the policy. Interestingly, Tesla has also recently eliminated its PR department.