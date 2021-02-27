Terraria for Google Stadia port back in pipeline after rocky start

The previously canceled Terraria port for Google’s game-streaming service Stadia is back in the pipeline. The decision follows an apparent reconciliation between the game’s co-creator Andrew Spinks and Google, which addressed and eventually restored his Google accounts. We don’t yet know when Terraria will arrive on Google Stadia, however.

In case you missed the drama the first time around, here’s the short version: Terraria co-creator Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks took to Twitter to announce that his Google account had been disabled for more than three weeks for reasons he didn’t know.

‘After using every resource I have to get this resolved you [Google] have done nothing but given me the runaround,’ the tweet read. Spinks noted that the loss of the accounts meant that he also lost Drive data, 15 years’ worth of Gmail data, the Re-Logic YouTube account, and thousands of dollars in Play Store apps.

Spinks told Google to ‘consider [this bridge] burned,’ stating that the Terraria Stadia port was being canceled as a result. The announcement tweet was made on February 8. Now, a couple of weeks later, it seems everything has been resolved and the decision has been reversed.

In a new update about the game on the Terraria forum, it was revealed that, ‘Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.’ For that reason, and due to the work that has already been put into the port, the team has decided the game will launch on Google Stadia.