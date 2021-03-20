Terraria finally arrives on Google Stadia after dramatic start

Terraria, the 2D sandbox game often compared to Minecraft, has arrived on Google’s cloud-based game streaming service Stadia despite its developer’s initial statement that the port had been canceled. The game is a paid title, meaning you’ll need to shell out $10 to add it to your Stadia library.

Earlier this year, the Terraria Stadia port was ‘canceled’ by its creator Andrew Spinks due to Google locking his account for unknown reasons. Spinks said in a heated tweet thread that losing the account meant losing years’ worth of data and thousands of dollars spent in the Play Store.

@Google my account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

In one of his tweets, Spinks said that he perceived Google’s actions as it ‘deciding to burn this bridge,’ and as a result, he announced that the Terraria port for Stadia was canceled.

The matter was soon resolved, however, and in late February it was revealed on the game’s official forum that Google had resolved the issue, provided ‘a lot of transparency’ about the account issue, and ultimately restored the accounts.

As a result, the Terraria port was back on. Weeks later, the team has announced that Stadia customers can now purchase the game and play it using Google’s cloud-streaming service. The Stadia Pro subscription costs $9.99/month and enables users to play high-end games on whatever equipment they have, including phones, tablets, and older computers.