Temtem PlayStation 5 early access release date moved up to December

Temtem made some waves among monster collecting fans looking for an alternative to Pokemon when it launched in early access on Steam earlier this year. Temtem early access is still moving forward on PC, and over the summer, Sony and publisher Humble Games announced that the title would be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch at some point in 2021. As it turns out, that PlayStation 5 release date has been moved up a bit, as Temtem will now be launching on PlayStation 5 in early access before the end of the year.

Originally, it seemed the plan was to launch Temtem on consoles alongside the version 1.0 release, but now it appears that plans have changed. The new release schedule is a little unclear at the moment, but it seems that Temtem early access will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, with the plan still being to launch Temtem on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S when the game leaves early access at some point in 2021.

In any case, in a post to the PlayStation Blog today, Temtem game director Guillermo Andrades said that the PS5 version of Temtem will include crossplay with the PC version from day one, which is a nice touch for those who have already met other players in the PC version of the game. Players will be able to explore four of Temtem‘s six main islands when PS5 early access kicks off, so a good chunk of the main game will be available right away.

As with many early access games, players will get a discount by purchasing Temtem during its early access period. Temtem early access will run $39.99 on PlayStation 5, while the deluxe edition will cost $59.99 in early access (both versions offer a $1.50 discount to those who pre-order). The price of the game will go up a little bit with the addition of each major island, and when the game exits early access at some point next year, the standard edition will run $44.99 and the deluxe edition will cost $64.99.

So, if you already know that Temtem is a game you want to play, you can pick it up at a discount during early access. We don’t have a precise release date for the version 1.0 roll out of Temtem yet, but we’ll let you know when Crema and Humble Games announce more.