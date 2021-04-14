Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge confirmed for Switch with flashy new trailer

Back in March, Tribute Games and Dotemu announced a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat ’em up. There have been a few fondly-remembered TMNT beat ’em ups released throughout the decades, so expectations for this one – dubbed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – will undoubtedly be high. Today, we got to see a little more of the game in a new trailer, with Dotemu confirming that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch when it releases later this year.

While most probably assumed that this game was destined for Switch when it was revealed back in March, it’s nice to have that confirmation nonetheless. The Switch version was confirmed during today’s Indie World Showcase, and accompanying that announcement was the new – sadly somewhat brief – trailer you see embedded below.

The trailer does feature a little bit of gameplay footage from the announcement trailer, but much of it is new. It focuses mostly on the individual Turtles, showing us their fighting styles and their special abilities. We also get a few looks at multiplayer gameplay, sometimes with two players and sometimes with four.

For fans of games Turtles in Time or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game, this trailer and the one we saw back in March probably resonate is a very specific and exciting way. Add to that the fact that Tribute is specifically pursuing the 1980s TMNT aesthetic with Shredder’s Revenge, and there’s probably going to be a lot of hype following this game.

Hopefully it’s able to meet those expectations when it launches later this year. We don’t have release date info for Shredder’s Revenge outside of the confirmation that it’s launching within 2021, so we’ll let you know when more about it is revealed.