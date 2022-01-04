TCL reveals first ever laptop with array of colorful tablets

TCL has just announced the release of several new educational tools, including a range of tablets as well as the company’s new Windows-based laptop. TCL products are directed at learners of all ages and are meant as an affordable gateway to education. The new products are set to release throughout the year.

TCL’s new line of products includes a whole lot of new tablets. Starting with the new version of the flagship TCL NXTPAPER 10s tablet, TCL will also offer a pair of budget tablets dubbed the TAB 8 4G and TAB 10L, as well as three new TKEE series tablets. The addition of a laptop into the mix is a new development for TCL, as the TCL BOOK 14 Go is the company’s first laptop to ever be released.

In its new product line, the company seems to have emphasized productivity and connectivity. Both the laptop and the tablets come with 4G access, a long-lasting battery, and blue light reduction to make studying easier for prolonged periods of time. We’ll dive deeper into the specifications of these devices below.

TCL BOOK 14 Go: Affordable productivity

TCL hits the ground running with its first-ever laptop, the TCL BOOK 14 Go (pictured above). This Windows 11-equipped laptop was designed specifically to aid students and young adults with their computing needs, ranging from online classes to preparing complex spreadsheets. Although aimed for productivity, the laptop can serve as a tool for entertainment, which is made easier thanks to Windows 11 and its dual desktop features.

The laptop is thin and portable, weighing under 3 lbs and measuring at just 13.95 millimeters in width, so it’s easy to carry around between classes. The design is fairly classic and doesn’t stand out from the rest, although the thin bezels around the 14.1″ display are certainly a nice touch.

TCL BOOK 14 Go runs on the Snapdragon 7c platform. It offers 4G LTE connectivity as well as Wi-Fi access. TCL promises an up to 12-hour battery life, although that can depend on the types of tasks the laptop has to perform during that time.

This new Windows-based laptop is set to release sometime in Q2 2022. The pricing is an affordable $349.

TCL is bringing out several new educational tablets

When it comes to tablets, TCL is bringing out a whole arsenal of new releases. The icing on the cake is definitely the next-gen TCL NXTPAPER 10s, a tablet that is said to make productivity easier: In general, and on the eyes. The manufacturer has specifically emphasized eye protection during the creation of this tablet, adding features such as blue light reduction. The 10-inch display is also TÜV-certified to reduce blue light by over 50%.

TCL presents the new tablet as the perfect tool for learning and taking notes without growing tired. The screen is pressure-sensitive, and as the tablet comes with a proprietary pen, it should be fairly to use. You can also enhance the tablet with accessories, such as a keyboard and a writing board, to turn it into a mini-laptop. This tablet starts out with a $249 price tag and is set to release later this month.

Joining the fray are several other tablets: The TAB 8 4G, TAB 10L, and three TKEE devices. The large 10L comes with an immersive 10.1-inch HD touch screen that can display Netflix just as well as it deals with various course books. Both the 8 and the 10L offer 4G connectivity and solid battery life.

TKEE series tablets represent TCL’s range for children. The models include the TKEE Mini, Mid, and Max. TCL promises that the tablets have gone through various testing to ensure that they are safe to use by kids. Like the other devices, these tablets offer various eye protection technology to make them safer to use. In addition, they each come with a bumper case that may save the tablet in the inevitable case of a drop.