TCL 20 Pro 5G now available in the US

TCL kicked off the year with its 20 Series phones that now number over half a dozen models. As with any manufacturer, only a select few actually make it to the US. It seems that the company, perhaps best known for its TVs and displays, has finally chosen who among its 2021 roster would get that distinction as the TCL 20 Pro 5G leads the march. In addition to its trio, however, TCL is also making available its latest TWS buds, the MOVEAUDIO S600.

Announced last April, the TCL 20 Pro 5 is the pinnacle of TCL’s latest smartphone series, though its specs might not convince everyone. That 5G capability is courtesy of the Snapdragon 750G, not exactly the latest mid-range flavor, that is paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Fortunately, it does look the part of a premium flagship.

The 6.67-inch “Dotch” (Dot notch) FHD+ screen boasts TCL’s NXTVISION 2.0 AI-powered tech, earning an 89 score from DxoMark’s new display rating. The matte-textured back gives the look of glossy glass while still affording some grippy-ness. It also houses four cameras that include a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, among others. Perhaps the clincher is the $499.99 price tag for a 5G phone and its availability from Amazon, compatibility with GSM networks, and promised compatibility with “low-band” Verizon 5G.

For those without 5G aspirations, TCL is also offering the TCL 20S with a focus on an active lifestyle. That’s courtesy of a 64MP sensor and what TCL claims is the first phone display in the US with TUV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology. The Snapdragon 665 and 4GB of RAM might not sound like much, but the $249.99 price tag could win buyers over.

For the really budget-constrained, you don’t have to go far to remain within TCL’s brand. The TCL 20 SE, just like many phones with “SE” or “CE” in their names today, brings a distilled experience with its Snapdragon 460, 4GB of RAM, and 6.28-inch “U-notch” HD+ screen. For $189.99, the phone’s quad cameras lead by a 48MP shooter isn’t going to sound half as bad.

Truly Wireless Stereo Earbuds are the hot thing in mobile accessories today, and, naturally, TCL has its own set. The MOVEAUDIO S600 brings to the US more than just the staples of TWS buds these days, including touch controls on each bud, hybrid ANC and transparency modes, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 has a few tricks up its sleeves, like automatically playing or pausing music when you put on or take off the buds. It is also one of the new breeds of Bluetooth-powered accessories that can quickly pair with Android phones using Google Fast Pair. All for that for just $99.99, available now on Amazon.