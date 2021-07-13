TAG Heuer Super Mario smartwatch revealed with a hefty price tag

Last week, TAG Heuer started teasing a new team-up with Nintendo that would see it produce a Mario-themed watch. Though we didn’t get to see the watch in question, we did a glimpse at its case, with the promise of more to come on July 13th. For those who may not have a calendar handy, that’s today, with TAG Heuer finally revealing the Super Mario Limited Edition Connected smartwatch.

Yes, it seems that this is a smartwatch and not a regular watch, which is definitely catching some people by surprise. This is also an interesting reveal because TAG Heuer’s website is still counting down to July 15th – the date that the watch will be available. Unfortunately, TAG Heuer’s website is mostly devoid of details, so we have to turn to Engadget for those.

As the name suggests, this is a Mario-themed limited edition design for TAG Heuer’s Connected smartwatch, so that means we can expect the Mario smartwatch to support Google’s Wear OS platform. In addition, the watch will feature Mario on four different watch faces, with TAG Heuer saying that it features a “gamification rewards system” that will have Mario congratulating you with special animations as you meet movement goals throughout the day.

In addition to the various watch faces, the watch itself also has a Mario flair, with an “M” on the crown, red accents for the watch’s body, and a couple of red straps. According to TAG Heuer, the watch has a 45mm face and a 430mAh battery that can last for a day on a full charge, but that will ultimately depend on how you use it.

If you were expecting a high price point because that’s what TAG Hauer is known for, then your expectations were perfectly in line with reality, as the Super Mario Edition Connected smartwatch will set you back a whopping $2,150. Moreover, it’ll be available in a limited production run of just 2,000 units starting on July 15th, with Tag Heuer launching the watch both on its website and at “selected boutiques.”