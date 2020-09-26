Taco Bell says it has seen ‘mind-boggling’ demand for Jalapeño Noir wine

For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, fast food company Taco Bell has introduced its own wine product called Jalapeño Noir. The company describes its wine as the perfect complement to its Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, a type of taco made with fried bread instead of a soft or crunchy shell that was recently added to the company’s menu. The catch? You’ll have to visit Canada to get your hands on the bottled wine.

Taco Bell, a fast-food company offering its take on cheap Mexican cuisine, has been in the news quite a bit this summer for largely negative reasons, namely some major menu changes it made. Earlier this month, Taco Bell announced that it would be getting rid of its arguably iconic Mexican Pizza product, as well as its shredded chicken protein option.

Though the loss of some cheap food isn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, many Taco Bell fans complained about the latest removals and the gradual loss of their favorite menu items, particularly inexpensive options and potato items that were the favorite of vegetarians. The announcement of a new limited wine product takes the attention away from these complaints with its novelty factor.

The Jalapeño Noir wine was announced earlier this week by Taco Bell Canada, which quickly sold through the first batch. A few days later, the company announced that it had restocked its inventory and that there were additional bottles available to purchase. This batch, too, sold out quickly, but the company just recently teased on its Twitter account that it may have another batch inbound — but that it will be the last one, so act fast to claim a bottle.

According to the Taco Bell Canada website, the company has experienced ‘mind-boggling demand’ for the wine and as such, customers may have to wait a week or two to receive the product. The wine, which is listed as sold out on the website at the moment, was made by Queenston Mile Vineyard in Ontario, Canada’s Niagara-on-the-Lake.