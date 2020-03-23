T-Mobile taps YouTube to offer special free Premium perk

T-Mobile has teamed up with YouTube to offer its customers free access to the YouTube Premium service for two months, the carrier announced on Monday. With this, certain T-Mobile subscribers can get access to the YouTube Premium service for free, meaning they’ll be able to watch videos without advertisements, download content for offline access, and more.

The new perk is offered as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays, which gives certain subscribers various offerings as an added bonus for getting their phone service through T-Mobile. The YouTube Premium perk will go live tomorrow, March 24, and include two free months of service. As expected, eligible customers will need to redeem the offer through the T-Mobile Tuesdays website or mobile app.

YouTube Premium ordinarily costs $11.99/month; it offers an ad-free experience for users who often turn to the platform for entertainment. In addition to ad-free videos and offline downloads, the service also offers users background playback, meaning you can fire up a music video, then switch to a different app without terminating the audio.

T-Mobile customers will have until April 21 to ‘save’ the offer and until May 1 to redeem it. If you don’t want to pay for the service, you’ll need to remember to cancel YouTube Premium before the free two months are over; the subscription is charged automatically beyond the free dates.

In addition to the YouTube Premium perk, T-Mobile is also offering four free weeks of access to a Shaw Academy course. The offer will also go live tomorrow and will require users to redeem it through the T-Mobile Tuesdays website or mobile app. The offer will be available to save and redeem until April 13.