T-Mobile says severe winter weather is causing network issues

If you’re a T-Mobile customer — particularly one in Texas — and you’ve been experiencing network issues, you’re not the only one. The carrier’s president of technology Neville Ray addressed the issue in a tweet today, stating that severe weather in multiple parts of the US is to blame. The news comes as multiple states are bracing for heavy snowfall.

Many parts of the US are experiencing heavy snowfall, including Texas, which is one of the multiple states with an active winter storm warning. Winter storms are expected to persist through Tuesday, February 16, which has proven particularly problematic for states that aren’t prepared for such weather.

We’re experiencing network issues following severe weather in several areas of the country and especially across Texas. Our teams are working hard to restore service. Stay tuned, stay safe and thank you for your patience. — Neville (@NevilleRay) February 15, 2021

Down Detector shows a surge in outage reports from T-Mobile customers that started around 8 AM EST on Monday. The platform’s outage map shows these reports primarily coming from the Houston and Dallas regions in Texas, as well as around Seattle, Portland, LA, New York, and other big metro regions.

Some users are reporting a complete lack of network access, but most reports state that mobile Internet access is unavailable on the T-Mobile network. Ray said in his tweet that the carrier’s teams are ‘working hard to restore service.’

It’s unclear how long the outages and disruptions are expected to last and how the winter storms may delay the fix. Reports on Down Detector show network issues with both Verizon and AT&T, as well, but to lesser degrees. It’s unclear at this time whether the storms are likewise to blame.