T-Mobile rolls out free unlimited service with 5G for first responders

T-Mobile has announced that it is giving first responders in the United States free unlimited service on its network. This offering is intended to support first responders through their respective agencies, which can include police and sheriff’s departments, fire departments, and EMT services. The service offers unlimited talk, text, and data, including access to the carrier’s 5G network.

T-Mobile doesn’t work with the individual first responders, but rather with entire agencies, which then provide the service to their employees. When it comes to sheriff, fire, and police, T-Mobile says it is offering the free service to local and state agencies.

We’ve just launched something only the⚡️Supercharged⚡️ #Uncarrier can, something that gives BILLION$ back to our nation’s First Responder Agencies. Introducing #ConnectingHeroes! Now, first responders can stay connected with 🆓 service, including #Nationwide5G access! #5GforGood — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) May 21, 2020

For emergency medical services, the company is working with agencies spanning city, county, and state, as well as agencies in tribal regions and districts or municipalities. To get access to this free service, the eligible agencies must set up a business account with T-Mobile in the name of the agency.

Digging into the details on this plan, T-Mobile is offering 1GB of data at 4G LTE speeds, after which point the rest of the data used will be throttled to 3G speeds. As well, video streaming will be capped at 480p resolution.

For an extra $15, a customer can also have 256kbps data, unlimited texting, and 20GB of hotspot data added for use in more than 210 countries. T-Mobile lists all of the particulars, as well as details on the specific roles at these agencies that qualify for the service, on its dedicated page here.