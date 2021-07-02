T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G doesn’t look too shabby for its price

Whether warranted or not, the term “affordable” has been used as a euphemism for “cheap,” which, in turn, has carried a stigma of poor quality or lackluster design. So when T-Mobile claims to have the most affordable 5G phone in the US market, it’s unsurprising that some might presume it’ll be a rather disappointing affair. They might be surprised, however, to find a rather good-looking handset that does deliver some value for its price, even if it does cut corners.

The REVVL V+ 5G runs on a Dimensity 700, one of MediaTek’s 5G chipsets aimed exactly at the mid-range market. It’s joined by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, powering a 6.82-inch HD+ display. There’s also a large 5,000 mAh battery that should get you through your workday, but with 5G involved, you might soon find yourself reaching for a power bank at least.

The phone surprisingly looks good, given its price. Of course, we’re probably looking at plastic made to look like glass, but that’s what it is exactly designed for. The back houses four cameras (“16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC”) in a modern-looking camera bump with no trace of a fingerprint scanner. There is no under-display sensor, though, and that fingerprint sensor is off to the side beneath the power button.

T-Mobile’s latest 5G phone does run the latest Android 11, so that’s definitely a plus, no pun intended. The REVVL V+’s biggest rival at this price range would be the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The latter does have the advantage of a better screen and probably better software support down the road.

The T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G‘s appeal, at least for the network’s customers, will be its $199 price tag. T-Mobile customers can even get it at $8.34 per month for 24 months on the carrier’s EIP program.