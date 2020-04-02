T-Mobile is giving some customers a year of free Quibi access

T-Mobile has announced a new deal with Quibi that will allow some of its mobile subscribers to get a year of the streaming video service for free. This new deal is similar to T-Mobile’s existing ‘Netflix on Us’ promotion, which offers Magenta plan subscribers a free year of Netflix service as part of their mobile plan. Going forward, subscribers will need to choose between Netflix and Quibi.

On Tuesday, T-Mobile revealed that its ‘Netflix on Us’ deal has also expanded to include ‘Quibi on Us,’ which is available to customers with the Magenta family plans. The new option will be available starting on April 6 when Quibi launches to the public. Ordinarily, the service would cost $4.99/month for the base subscription, which includes ads, or $7.99/month for the ad-free alternative.

Quibi, for those unfamiliar, is a short-form video service that will offer original programming designed specifically for watching on mobile devices. These videos will support both landscape and vertical viewing options, each episode will be around 10 minutes in length, and they’ll cover both scripted and unscripted shows.

You’ll need a minimum of two voice lines on ONE and/or Magenta mobile plans, according to T-Mobile, to get the Quibi service for free for a year. As well, eligible customers will need to sign up for the free Quibi option (assuming they want it) at some point between April 2 and July 7, after which the opportunity will disappear.

The Quibi service will be accessible using its Android and iOS apps, which are now available to download from the Google Play Store and App Store, though you can’t actually access the service’s video content at this time.