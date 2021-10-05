T-Mobile Google One exclusive introduces a 500GB tier

Earlier this year, T-Mobile embarked on a partnership that established closer ties with Google beyond just carrying Android phones. In other words, the Un-carrier is moving to integrate more of Google’s services into its products while also giving Google a more prominent spot on its network. After a brief leak a few months back, T-Mobile has now confirmed the availability of an exclusive Google One deal for its subscribers.

Google One is simply the tech giant’s latest attempt to make its cloud platform more profitable. Replacing the old Google Drive subscription service, the new Google One brand embraces not just multiple Google services but also additional features that aren’t directly related to cloud storage. For example, it offers a VPN service as well as cashback from Google Store purchases.

Like any other cloud storage service, Google One offers a few tiers that determine how much storage you get at what monthly price. This is where T-Mobile’s closer ties with Google come in. There’s a new tier that offers 500GB of storage for only $5 a month, slotting in between the 200GB $2.99/month and 2TB $9.99/month plans.

This new tier seems to have most of the features of any Google One subscription, but not all. The usual automatic backups and extra space for Gmail and Photos are there, as well as the 10% credit on Google Store purchases and extended trials for other Google-related services. What’s missing from the list, however, is VPN, which is only available to 2TB or higher plans anyway.

Of course, you need to be a T-Mobile subscriber to be eligible for this 500GB tier, and you can also avail of a 30-day free trial that automatically renews to the $5 monthly fee afterward. The storage space can be shared with five other Google accounts even if they aren’t on the same T-Mobile account. The carrier is also offering the 2TB Google One plan for $9.99, but that’s no different from the one you can get from Google directly.