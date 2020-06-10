Switch eShop summer sale sees discounts on some of Nintendo’s heavy hitters

Those of you looking for something new to play on Nintendo Switch will want to head over to the eShop, as Nintendo has kicked off the Summer Game Sale. As is usually the case during big sales like this, most of the discounts are on third-party games, but there are a handful of first-party Nintendo games on sale as well.

That, as many a Nintendo fan will tell you, is a pretty big deal, because it’s rare to see Nintendo games with significant discounts. Some of the first-party Nintendo games on sale include New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Kirby Star Allies, all of which are down to $41.99. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is also on sale for $27.99, as is Snipperclips for $13.99.

Unfortunately, it seems that Nintendo’s biggest Switch titles, namely The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are sitting this sale out. That isn’t very surprising, as it isn’t often that Nintendo discounts its best-sellers, but it still would be nice to see a sale on those.

In any case, some of third-party standouts include Wargroove for $9.99, Slay the Spire for $16.47, Dead Cells for $18.74, The Witcher 3 Complete Edition for $41.99, Civilization VI for $29.99, River City Girls for $20.99, Dragon Ball FighterZ for $14.99, and Mortal Kombat 11 for $24.99.

There are a lot of games beyond that on offer, so head over to the Switch eShop to check out all the deals. The Summer Game Sale runs until 11:59 PM PDT on June 16th, which means you’ve got just under a week to make your buying decisions, if you’ll be making any at all.