Suzuki Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle rolls into the UK

In the United States, the Suzuki automobile brand is no more. Fans of the Suzuki Jimmy from the 80s all around the US have been saddened after seeing the latest version of the Suzuki Jimny turn up in other parts of the world that we can’t have. Car shoppers in the UK looking for a new small 4×4 can now get their lucky little hands on the Suzuki Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV).

The LCV is a small and lightweight off-road capable vehicle that only has two seats. The automaker says it’s designed to meet the needs of business professionals featuring an 863-liter cargo area with a flat floor and safety cargo partition. LCV is offered in one specification that includes air-conditioning, ALLGRIP PRO selectable 4WD with low transfer gear, DAB radio, dual sensor brake support, 15-inch black steel wheels, and cruise control with speed limiter.

Pricing for the vehicle is £19,999, including VAT making it very affordable. That base price includes a solid, nonmetallic paint finish. Suzuki says metallic paint will be an upcharge. The LCV has the same uncompromising off-road performance as all other versions of the Jimny, featuring a ladder frame, the three angles, three-link rigid axle suspension, and Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO 4×4.

By ditching the rear seats, the LCV gets 33 liters of additional cargo space compared to the passenger model with the rear seats folded down. The flat floor was integrated specifically to help with loading and unloading of cargo. LCV is also equipped with the same safety features as the passenger model, including the dual sensor brake support that uses automatic braking to help avoid collisions. It’s also fitted with hill hold and descent control supported on all slopes and has an integrated eCall emergency messaging function available as standard equipment. Sadly for any Americans drooling over this little off-road vehicle, there is still no indication that it will come to the states.