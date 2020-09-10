Surface Neo is still coming as Microsoft plans other dual-screen sizes

The Surface Duo just went on sale and immediately went out of stock for a brief moment. The Android-based phone, however, wasn’t the only dual-screen device Microsoft had planned to launch this year but it will be the only one that actually sees the light of day. Much to fans’ disappointment, the Windows-based Surface Neo was put on hold, some saying indefinitely even. Microsoft’s Panos Panay now sets the record straight that the device is only delayed and even teases that more might be in the works, too.

The Surface Duo and Surface Neo were supposed to be the perfect pair to showcase the ultimate Microsoft experience. Despite being an Android phone, the Surface Duo primarily revolved around Microsoft’s apps and services and the latest updates to the Windows 10 Your Phone makes the connection with Android apps feel even more seamless.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay reiterated that vision of a close partnership between the two devices. He says that the Neo is delayed, ending speculation about the product’s silent cancellation. The reason, as always, is finding the right time to launch a device, though insider sources suggest that Windows 10X’s support for dual screens is far from ready. Microsoft’s earlier statement was that it wanted to focus on Windows 10X for single screens due to the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Microsoft, at least according to Panay, believes in the dual-screen architecture and wants to make it prevalent. That involves launching more such devices with different screen sizes, something that’s already in the company’s roadmap. According to the exec, Microsoft’s strategy is to put Windows on larger devices and Android on smaller form factors.

Microsoft, however, might need to speed things up if it wants to make such dual-screen devices still relevant. Although foldable phones and laptops still have a few figurative and literal wrinkles to iron out, they’re evolving faster than Microsoft can push out its devices.