Surface Go 3 specs leak confirm the most important upgrade

Microsoft’s big Surface event is almost upon us, and products like the Surface Book and Surface Duo successors are taking up the majority of people’s attention. There are, of course, other members of the Surface family, like the Surface Pro 8 that is admittedly shaping up to be a significant upgrade. The next Surface Go, on the other hand, might still disappoint compared to its predecessor, though there is at least one spec that could make it worthwhile for those looking to upgrade.

The Surface Go has always been the baby brother of the Surface family, at least until the Surface Duo entered the scene. It was the smallest Surface computer and also had the least powerful and least current hardware, but those might not matter to its target audience anyway. This year’s Surface Go 3 might continue that tradition but at least makes one very important step forward in at least one of its configurations.

@_snoopytech_ on Twitter shares the spec sheet for one of the Surface Go 3 variants, specifically one that uses an Intel Core i3 processor. Although not the latest 11th generation, the Core i3-10100Y is at least from this year rather than the 2018 Core m3 used in last year’s Surface Go 2. The architecture jump alone from Core m3 to Core i3 is a significant jump, even more so the raw performance improvements.

This Surface Go 3 configuration is noted to come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and LTE connectivity. Unfortunately for those hoping for an evolution of the product line, this is most likely the top-tier model of the Surface Go 3. The tipster notes that the base model actually uses an Intel Pentium “Gold” 4425Y with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Other than that processor upgrade, the Surface Go 3 isn’t expected to undergo any other major changes compared to its predecessor. That doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement, especially when it comes to the device’s aging design. Hopefully, Microsoft does have something along those lines to surprise Surface Go fans tomorrow.