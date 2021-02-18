Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s new Xenoblade Chronicles 2 fighter arrives next month

In addition to announcing new games and additions for the Switch, Nintendo revealed the next fighter that’ll arrive in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, a two-character set from the title Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Starting next month, Smash players will be able to play as Mythra and Pyra, both of which will be added as a single fighter.

The latest Nintendo Direct took place today, revealing the big and small things Switch owners can expect over the coming weeks and months. There will, for example, be a new Mario Golf game for Nintendo Switch called Super Rush scheduled for release on June 25.

A new DLC fighter for Super #SmashBrosUltimate has been announced! This fighter will release in March, so stay tuned for more information soon. pic.twitter.com/5yBSEMOyx9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

As expected, the company also introduced a new fighter for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and you’ll be able to get it sometime next month (Nintendo says it’ll be back with more details soon). The two characters are released as one fighter; players will be able to toggle between the two whenever they want.

You’ll be able to grab the fighter for $5.99 unless you have the latest Fighters Pass, which is priced at $29.99 USD and includes six characters, of which Pyra/Mythra makes number four. We’ve seen some other fighters arrive in this latest Fighters Pass cycle, including Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Min Min from Arms, and Steve/Alex from Minecraft.

If you missed the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, check out the timeline below to see some of the other big announcements from today’s event, including a Zelda game remaster, Fall Guys on Switch, Mario Golf Super Rush details, and more.