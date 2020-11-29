Super Mario Maker will lose support for course uploads next year

The original Super Mario Maker game is slowly coming to an end and the next big change will involve completely disabling course uploads. Nintendo revealed the change in an update on a Wii U support document, revealing that fans of the game only have a few months left before they’ll start seeing an error message when trying to use the discontinued services.

Super Mario Maker, of course, is the game that allows anyone to create their own side-scrolling Mario levels. The original game was released for the Wii U console, which has since been replaced by the far more popular Nintendo Switch console.

Switch owners can download Super Mario Maker 2, the game’s sequel, for the latest console. Those still on the Wii U who are playing the original version will need to upgrade in the near future, with Nintendo stating that it will disable course uploads on March 31, 2021.

On that day, Nintendo will also take down the game’s Bookmark website and will remove the game from its eShop on January 12, 2021 — though, Nintendo says, it may end up removing the services earlier than planned ‘depending on circumstances.’

Nintendo notes that when these services are removed, players will no longer be able to update the ranking of their ‘liked’ courses nor look up bookmarked courses. Attempting to use any of the discontinued services will result in seeing an error message.