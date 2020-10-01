Super Mario Bros 35 now available on Switch – but act fast

Nintendo’s celebration of Super Mario‘s 35th anniversary continues today with the release of the appropriately named Super Mario Bros 35 for Nintendo Switch. Seemingly a Mario-themed take on Tetris 99, this new game will have you competing against other players as you make your way through the original Super Mario Bros. There are 35 players in each match (just as the name suggests) and your goal is to be the last person standing, just as it is in Tetris 99.

Of course, the similarities between Super Mario Bros 35 and Tetris 99 don’t stop at just gameplay structure. Like Tetris 99, Super Mario Bros 35 is a free-to-play game, but there’s a rather big catch: you have to be a Nintendo Switch Only subscriber to download and play it. If you’re subscribed to Nintendo’s online service, you can download the game from the Switch eShop beginning today.

Super Mario Bros 35 doesn’t just have you racing against other players either, as enemies you defeat will be sent to other players’ games, potentially impeding their progress and making it easier for you to pull ahead. As you defeat enemies, you’ll also be rewarded more time, which is obviously of the essence if you’re going to be the last Mario standing.

In addition to the base game, there will be Daily Challenges and Special Battles to participate in, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see some crossovers with other major Switch releases during Super Mario Bros 35‘s tenure. Unfortunately, unlike Tetris 99, this won’t be a permanent fixture on the eShop – it’ll only be playable until March 31st, 2021, because for some reason Nintendo thought that this should be a limited game.

So, if you’re interested in checking out Super Mario Bros 35, you’ve only got a six month window to do so. You can check out the launch trailer for the game embedded above, but otherwise, head over to the Switch eShop and give it a download if you’re subscribed to Switch Online.