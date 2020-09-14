Super Mario 3D All-Stars overview trailer is a blast from the past

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced a lot of new products, games, and crossovers for Super Mario‘s 35th anniversary. Chief among these new games is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation for Nintendo Switch that includes three Mario titles from the past: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Today, Nintendo published an overview trailer for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, giving us a closer look at each game in the compilation.

As expected, the games included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars aren’t remakes, but rather fairly minimalistic remasters. Graphics should look sharper as the games have been upgraded to support HD resolution, and Nintendo says that all three have been optimized to run smoother on the Switch.

Each game, of course, also supports the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, and the compilation comes with a music player that allows you to play songs from each game. As far as improvements and new features go, this is a fairly limited and straightforward re-release, so it’s not quite on the scale of the original Super Mario All-Stars that we saw back in the SNES days, with its 16-bit remakes of the first three Super Mario Bros. games plus Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels.

Still, it’s a big release for the Switch, because lacking some form of eShop, this is the only way we’ll be able to play Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on modern hardware. It’s also going to be a limited release – the game launches on September 18th for Switch, and then it’ll only be available for six months after that, exiting availability at the end of March 2021.

That’s true for both the physical and digital versions of the game, so if you want to own a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, you’ll need to pick it up within that six month window. Limited Nintendo products tend to sell out quickly and spend a long time sold out in between restocks, so here’s hoping that those who want a physical copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars are able to get one while it’s available.