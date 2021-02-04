Super Bowl LV: How to stream the big game on Sunday

This weekend brings the year’s biggest American football event: Super Bowl LV. The event will take place between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. As expected, the game will have limited in-person attendance, meaning you’ll have to watch it on television with everyone else. How can you stream it?

The 55th Super Bowl will be notable for one big reason: it is taking place during the pandemic, which means the stadiums will mostly be empty. To help keep things from appearing too unusual, the stadium will include cardboard cutouts of people in the empty seats, giving the illusion of a full 75,000-person audience.

While the NFL plans to have an attendance of around 25,000 socially-distanced people, most fans will be catching the game at home — and assuming you don’t have a traditional pay-TV service, you’ll have a few different options to stream the game on your TV or phone.

Perhaps the easiest way to stream the big game is by signing up for CBS All Access (aka, Paramount+). The app is available on most streaming platforms, including things like Fire TV. However, if you don’t want to pay anyone to watch the game, you can instead download the CBS Sports app.

Also free — and perhaps most convenient for fans who will be stuck working on their laptop during the game — is heading over to the CBSSports.com website and watching it there. CBS says the Super Bowl kickoff will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 7.