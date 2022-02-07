Super Bowl 2022: Date, Time, and Where to Stream

The 2022 Super Bowl is just around the corner, and aside from an armful of snacks, it’s best to be prepared with its full schedule. Where to watch the 2022 Super Bowl, and when exactly is it? The event will take place this Sunday, February 13, 2022, and the kickoff time is around 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific. However, there will be hours of pre-game coverage leading up to kickoff. Check out everything we know about Super Bowl 56 and the upcoming battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

This year’s matchup was a surprise to many — Matthew Stafford will lead the LA Rams to face off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the fact that the NFL had a 17-game schedule this season, the Super Bowl lands smack-dab in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The most enthusiastic viewers should set aside time starting as early as around 12:00 p.m. ET, as that is when the 2022 Super Bowl coverage will start on NBC and several other platforms. Fortunately for all football lovers, the coverage of the Olympics will be put on hold during that time as it’s full speed ahead for the Super Bowl.

Where to watch the 2022 Super Bowl?

The 2022 Super Bowl will air live on NBC and its streaming platform, Peacock. If you have cable, you can simply watch the stream on NBC as part of your plan. Alternatively, the Peacock Premium plan costs $4.99 a month and will allow you to stream all of the coverage in real-time. Aside from cable, NBC can be watched online on NBCSports.com as well as on the NBC Sports App.

If you don’t have access to any of these options, you can try out a streaming service for free that offers NBC as part of its plan. The following platforms offer access to NBC as well as a few days of a free trial, so if you don’t like the service, you can always cancel it when the Super Bowl is over.

Hulu — 7 or 30 days of free trial; paid monthly after that ($5.99-$85.96)

FuboTV — 7 days of free trial; paid monthly after that ($64.99-$79.99)

Sling TV — 3 days of free trial; paid monthly after that ($35-$50)

Coverage of the Super Bowl is also available to international viewers. Canadian citizens can tune in to TSN or CTV and fans from the UK will be able to watch it via BBC One and the BBC iPlayer. Many local channels may also offer Super Bowl streams, so be sure to check local platforms if yours are not listed here.

What time is the 2022 Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 13, 2022. As NBC is the channel that offers Super Bowl coverage, that is the schedule you probably want to follow if you don’t want to miss anything. The first Super Bowl-related show will begin at 12:00 p.m. on NBC Sports and on Peacock. Let’s take a look at the full schedule posted by NBC Sports.

12:00 p.m. ET/09:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. Central: Road to the Super Bowl

1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. Central: Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. Central: Kickoff time for the Super Bowl

The event will continue until approximately 10:45 p.m. Eastern, at which point NBC will switch back to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage. Of course, these times may vary, so it’s best to be ready a little ahead of time and set aside enough time in case the show runs late. If you’re outside of the U.S., make sure to check out when the Super Bowl starts by checking a time converter such as TimeBie.

2022 Super Bowl: Halftime show, national anthem

The Super Bowl halftime show will, as always, feature a number of big-name performers that pretty much everyone has heard of. The lineup this year is stellar and seems to be focused on performers who are from the Los Angeles area. As the game takes place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the singers taking part in the halftime show are locals who managed to hit the celebrity jackpot and became music legends.

Who will perform during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show? Confirmed names include Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. As mentioned above, a lot of these stars originate from the area. Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar were both born in Compton, California, while Snoop Dogg comes from Long Beach. Zedd will be the official DJ during the pre-game.

The NFL has also announced who will perform the national anthem. This year, the honor belongs to the Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton and the anthem will take place just before the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the national anthem, six-time Grammy-nominated performer Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful.” Both the anthem and “America the Beautiful” will also be performed in American Sign Language by actress Sandra Mae Frank. We can also expect gospel duo Mary Mary to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” alongside the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.