Summer Olympics 2032 in Brisbane will give Australia special bragging rights

The International Olympic Committee has announced its approval of Brisbane, Australia, as host for the 2032 Summer Olympics event. This will mark the third time an Australian city has hosted the Olympics, joining Melbourne’s 1956 and Sydney’s 2000 events. In addition to marking the first time Brisbane will host an Olympics event, Australia now joins the US as the second country to ever host the Summer Olympics in three different cities.

Brisbane was first identified as the “preferred host” for the 2032 Summer Olympics; today’s announcement makes the location official with the IOC approval of its executive board’s recommendation. The location beat several other countries and cities that were hoping to host the event, including Budapest, Doha in Qatar, Ruhr in Germany, as well as China and Indonesia.

What made Brisbane stand out from the pack? According to NBC‘s Olympics coverage, the IOC considered the city’s private and government support for hosting the Olympics, as well as its agreeable weather, experience managing large events, and the significant number of venues that already exist in the region.

The city was likewise able to make “necessary financial agreements,” according to the IOC, in part due to a commitment from the Australian government concerning its share of the costs. This isn’t the first time Brisbane has made an attempt to host the games; it previously lost out to Barcelona in 1992.

This announcement fleshes out the schedule for the games through the next decade or so, with Paris previously selected to host the 2024 Olympic games and Los Angeles tapped to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. Meanwhile, Tokyo is moving forward with hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics, which is taking place this year due to the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic last summer.