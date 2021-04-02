Summer Game Fest is making a return for 2021

Following the cancellation of E3 2020 last year, Geoff Keighley organized a new, summer-long event he called the Summer Game Fest. It proved to be a big year for Summer Game Fest with the impending arrival of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, and now we’re going to see it make a comeback in 2021. It’s been revealed that the Summer Game Fest will kick off once more in June, though at the moment, details are fairly slim.

The return of Summer Game Fest was announced today on Twitter. The show is pitched as a “spectacular, concentrated global showcase of the future of video games – where everyone comes to play.” Those who are interested in the festival are prompted to then head over to the Summer Game Fest website to sign up for updates and text alerts.

.@SummerGameFest returns this June! A spectacular, concentrated global showcase of the future of video games — where everyone comes to play. Sign up now at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie for event updates + text alerts. pic.twitter.com/0h1lmuOBh3 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) April 2, 2021

While that tweet doesn’t give much away – and indeed, the Summer Game Fest website is devoid of details itself – that brief statement published to Twitter today could give us a good idea of what to expect. While last year’s Summer Game Fest was this sprawling event that lasted months and was comprised of live streams, interviews, hands-on demos, and reveals, it sounds like this year’s Summer Game Fest might be a little more focused.

After all, Summer Game Fest’s tweet does describe the event as “concentrated,” which suggests that the whole thing will play out over a shorter period of time. It makes sense that the show would scale back a little bit this year, as the inaugural Summer Game Fest seemed to be a response to E3 being cancelled without an online replacement. This year, however, it seems that the ESA is moving forward with plans to make E3 2021 an online show, so there will presumably be fewer gaps Summer Game Fest will need to fill.

We’ll just have to wait and see what kind of schedule the Summer Game Fest organizers put together. Since the next iteration of Summer Game Fest is slated for June, it probably won’t be long before we have more details, so stay tuned.