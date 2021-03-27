Subaru teases more rugged Outback model reveal for March 30

Subaru has shared a single teaser image that shows the lower side of a new version of the Outback. It’s not an all-new model; it’s a new trim level that will bring a more rugged appearance and presumably better off-road capability to the popular wagon. Reports indicate the vehicle would be called the Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition and that it will land as a 2022 model.

We can’t see much in the image other than chunkier lower cladding on the side, different wheels, and the fitment of Yokohama Geolander A/T all-terrain tires. Fitting better tires to a vehicle used off-road is often one of the best things you can do for traction and capability. The expectation is that the Outback Wilderness Edition will be the first in a line of more rugged vehicles from the automaker.

The assumption is that we will see Wilderness-badged models offered in most of the other SUVs Subaru builds. However, one rumor claims that a Crosstrek Wilderness version will only be sold in Canada. That would be a strange move, considering the Crosstrek is popular in the US, particularly in Colorado. Some dealerships are selling versions of the Crosstrek with aftermarket wheels and grippy tires.

The Outback Wilderness model won’t be aimed at real off-road work on trails like a Jeep might be used. The chunky tires will give more grip on relatively well-prepped dirt roads leading to trailheads for hiking or mountain biking. There’s no indication at this time pricing for the Wilderness model, but we may hear those details on March 30 when the vehicle’s official reveal is made.

It would be a safe bet that the Wilderness model will see some changes to the front and rear bumpers to set it apart from other Outback models. Perhaps the interior will also see some changes to match its rugged styling on the outside.